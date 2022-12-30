Brow lamination is a fuss-free process for bolder, fuller, and natural-looking brows that last 6-8 weeks.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the latest innovation in esthetics and skin care. It’s called brow lamination, and it is the hottest new eyebrow grooming beauty and skin care technique.

Brow lamination sometimes sounds technical and occasionally misunderstood. Brow lamination is a beauty and skin care process where the eyebrow hairs are restructured and styled, according to a person’s specific wants.

Because it is so personalized, brow lamination is a totally customizable procedure which, when done right by brow lamnination professionals, can give eyebrows more volume, fluff and definition.

It’s a great alternative to semi-permanent makeup, as it is more natural and fluffy. It also accentuates the natural brow shape by repositioning the hair, creating a fuller and well-groomed appearance.

The training, skill and qualifications of the brow lamination technician are a crucially important factor. The popular and respected Avere Beauty professionals, committed to self-care, beauty, and confidence, earn the exceptional Avere Beauty reputation.

Now, Avere Beauty offers brow lamination eyebrow grooming at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville. “We have the hottest new eyebrow grooming technique that involves a 2 step solution process,” explained Avere Beauty COO Frank Udavcak.

“It straightens and fluffs-up natural brows. Even people with thin brows benefit from a lamination, and it results in bolder, fuller, and natural-looking brows.”

He emphasized that the Avere Beauty process is quick, non-invasive and gives the illusion of fuller, fluffier and hydrated brows that look sleek and are held in place naturally, without tattooing anything.

“Brow laminations have become the go-to alternative for those who want to forget about 20-minute-brow-drawing filled mornings, and embrace their natural brows,” Udavcak said. “The best part about the lamination is that it is semi-permanent and lasts up to 6-8 weeks with proper aftercare, and depending on the client's natural hair growth cycle.”

Even though the brows are laminated to stay lifted and sleek, they are still pliable to move around to the desired look.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States