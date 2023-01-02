Baby Blendy Continues to Offer its Anti-Colic Portable Baby Bottle Blender in Four Nipple Variations

The revolutionary baby bottle blender that mixes baby formula in seconds is available in different nipple variations.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Florida-based Baby Blendy LLC announced that it continues to offer four different nipple variations.

"We offer four variations of nipples for our baby bottle blender," said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Baby Blendy LLC, a member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. "The nipple types are Slow Flow, Medium Flow, Fast Flow, and Sippy Spout."

Baby Blendy is a doctor-recommended, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that contains a mixer inside, which mixes any baby formula, cereals, and breast milk.

Baby Blendy, which was created and specifically designed to ease the complications of having to shake an ordinary bottle, comes in six-ounce, eight-ounce, and ten-ounce bottle sizes. The process of using this new, revolutionary product is simple; company representatives say.

Baby Blendy was featured as 'Manufacturer of the Month' in the January edition of Baby Maternity Retailer Magazine.

Osmay noted that the Baby Blendy, which has also been awarded the Parents Pick Award, Family's Choice Award; A'Design Award (https://competition.adesignaward.com/gooddesign.php?ID=79822), Baby and Children's Products Award (https://babyandchildrensproductnews.com/8063/12-receive-jpma-innovation-awards/), and The Baby Maternity Magazine Award (https://www.babymaternity.com/) minimizes any baby's of swallowing air, thereby reducing post-feeding discomforts. The product thoroughly blends and mixes all chunks of the formula, ensuring that the baby receives all of the nutrients he or she should receive.

"Simply add formula or breast milk and push the button and the magic begins as the blender mixes, creating a powerful cyclone swirl that does all the mixing for you, hands-free, which helps reduce foaming and air bubbles within the milk," Osmay stressed, before adding, "When breast milk is stored, the milk separates into layers, fats will rise to the top. Our bottle will help mix your baby's breast milk thoroughly. This baby bottle is ideal for use when on the go or at home to fix your baby a bottle of milk with the solution being thoroughly blended effortlessly."

For more information, please visit https://babyblendybottles.com/pages/about-the-best-baby-bottle and https://babyblendybottles.com/blogs/posts.

Our mission has been to design and reinvent the baby bottle. We've patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mix baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds.

