Aurora Mobile Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated December 28, 2022, indicating that for the last 32 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.



Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until June 26, 2023, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 26, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not affect the Company’s business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed compliance period.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

