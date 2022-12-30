Global Wi Fi Analytics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Wi Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the wi fi analytics market is predicted to reach a value of $12.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow to $29.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0%. The rise in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections is significantly contributing to the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

Key Trends In The Wi Fi Analytics Market

Technological advancement has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the Wi-Fi Analytics industry. Rapid technical breakthroughs and improvements in Wi-Fi standards have resulted in the creation of dense platforms with many concurrently connecting systems and IoT connections, such as hospitals, airports, and other public transportation places, which necessitate real-time data processing. For instance, in 2020, Blix Company, an Australia-based software technology company providing analytics and data-driven marketing products, launched AI-driven CountSmart Technology for Wi-Fi analytics. Blix's innovative Wi-Fi analytics technique analyses every packet of smartphone data, regardless of randomization or encryption, allowing it to make use of all available data. This will increase retail analytics data, which will be used to improve the experience of retail customers.

Overview Of The Wi Fi Analytics Market

The Wi-Fi analytics market consists of sales of Wi-Fi analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities that collect and analyse customer data from Wi-Fi-enabled devices through Wi-Fi access points. Data captured through various Wi-Fi access points, such as smartphones and laptops, is called Wi-Fi Analytics. The data is used to report performance indicators including customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood and also to analyse behavioural patterns, locations, demographic data, and digital marketing campaigns, which will help the business to improve operations, enhance marketing trends, and track campaign results.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: Digital Marketing, E-Mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Campaign Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Discrete Manufacturing, Government And Education, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global wi fi analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc, Skyfii Limited, Purple Wi-Fi, Fortinet Inc., Zebra Technologies, Hughes Network Systems LLC, GoZone WiFi LLC, Aptilo Networks AB

