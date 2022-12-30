Zoss Water's Commitment to protect our environment Sydney, undersink alkaline water ionizer by Zoss water products Zoss nano effluent treatment system for efficient waste water management at affordable costs

Zoss Water is Expanding its Portfolio of Water Solutions

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoss Water is pleased to announce the launch of its newest product line: under-the-sink alkaline ionized water machines widely known as "Sydney." With its digital faucet and compact appearance, this product enhances the beauty of your kitchen. These unique machines use a method known as advanced computational electrolysis to separate water molecules into alkaline and acid streams, resulting in water with a higher pH level that is said to have several health benefits and is supported by scientific study publications.

In addition to its current offers of countertop and undersink alkaline ionized water appliances, Zoss Water is releasing a new end-to-end wastewater treatment solution for residential complexes and major water intensive companies. This innovative technology, known as "Zoss Nets" (Nano Effluent Treatment System), utilizes modern electrocoagulation filtration and purification technology to remove toxins and impurities from wastewater, making it suitable for reuse or release into the environment. These plug-and-play systems come with a modular layout save space and treat wastewater efficiently and profitably.

In addition, in 2023, Zoss Water will introduce a full line of residential filtration devices designed to improve the quality of tap water for all purposes, in response to input from existing clients and rising difficulties with household water quality. These systems use various technologies, such as salt-free water softeners, activated carbon filters, and reverse osmosis, to eliminate impurities and improve the flavor and purity of tap water.

Zoss Water is committed to offering its consumers with high-quality, eco-friendly products that enhance their lives. This commitment is exemplified by the launch of these new products, and the firm looks forward to continuing to innovate and introduce new solutions to the Indian and international markets in the future.

This water technology startup is DPIIT recognised and is undergoing incubation at the center for business acceleration and incubation in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and was a part of the pre-incubation program at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore.