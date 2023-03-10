The Stevia Market size, which was valued at $554.70 Mn USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $744.80 Mn USD in 2029
The global Stevia Market, which was valued at $554.70 Mn USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $744.80 Mn USD in 2029, is expanding at a CAGR of 4.30% each year.
Global Stevia Market Overview
Asia has been using stevia, a plant-based sweetener, for centuries. It is produced using stevia, a plant that belongs to the mint family. The stevia plant is indigenous to South America, where it has long been utilised in folk medicine. Nowadays, stevia can be found in a variety of forms, including liquid, powder, tablet, and syrup.
Stevia Market appears to have a bright future. Modern technological developments have made it feasible to produce stevia products that are reliable and efficient.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Reb D, Reb M, and Glucosyl Stevia are the three varieties of stevia. The most popular kind, Reb D, is created from the Stevia rebaudiana shrub's leaves. Stevia rebaudiana shrub stems and roots are used to make Reb M. A kind of stevia called glucosyl stevia is more frequently seen at health food stores than supermarket stores. The glucose molecules that have been introduced to the stevia plant are used to make it.
Many diverse cultures have used stevia as a sweetener for many years. The stevia plant, a member of the daisy family, is used to extract it. Stevia contains no calories, sugar, or carbohydrates. Additionally, it is Kosher-approved and gluten-free. Stevia is frequently utilised as a sweetener. Stevia is frequently used to sweeten liquids including tea, coffee, and sports drinks. Stevia can also be found in desserts including ice cream, pancakes, waffles, and cookies. Stevia is frequently used in the packaging of health care items including vitamins and painkillers. Stevia is also an ingredient in cosmetics like mascara, face cleanser, and lip balm. Last but not least, stevia's potential use in a variety of goods is being investigated by the pharmaceutical industry.
Natural sweetener stevia is becoming more and more well-liked in different parts of the world. Stevia has been discovered to be a healthier alternative to sugar across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. Stevia, for instance, is utilised in foods and beverages in the Asia Pacific region. It's a popular sweetener in coffee and tea among Europeans. It is a component of cuisine from North America like yoghurt and ice cream. Due to its health advantages, stevia is well-liked in South America. Many food items, including pastries and candies, use it to replace sugar. Due to the health advantages it offers, stevia is also becoming more and more popular across the Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Stevia Market Market
The leading companies in the market include Chenguang Biotech Group, Biolotus Technology, Tate & Lyle, Haotian Pharm, PureCircle, Shandong Shengxiangyuan, Sunwin Stevia, Shangdong Huaxian Stevia, GLG Life Tech Corp, Qufu Tianyuan Biotechnology, Cargill, Jining Aoxing Stevia Products, and Daepyung. These businesses concentrate on creating and selling items with stevia as an ingredient.
Key Market Segments Table: Stevia Market Market
Based on types, the Stevia Market market is primarily split into:
• Reb D
• Reb M
• Glucosyl Stevia
Based on applications, the Stevia Market market covers:
• Beverage
• Food
• Health Care Products
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Cosmetics
• Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The market for stevia has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stevia's demand has decreased globally as consumers turn to other, more potent sweeteners. Due to this, the cost of Stevia has dropped, and production of other sweeteners has increased. The "Stevia market" hasn't been as significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the "Coke market," though. Coca-Cola includes dangerous chemicals that affect both human health and the environment, which is why this is the case. On the other hand, stevia is a natural product with no adverse effects in either of these categories.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Stevia Market Market
Natural sweetener stevia has been utilised by many cultures for many years. However, because of its health advantages, it has recently gained popularity. Stevia doesn't have any negative side effects and has been proved to be less toxic than other artificial sweeteners. The "Stevia" market does, however, encounter significant obstacles. For instance, consumers are not sufficiently informed of the product. Stevia's price is also being impacted by a lack of available products on the market.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Stevia is a plant-based sweetener that has been utilised for centuries in numerous nations all over the world.
• It has no calories, stevia is unique among other sweeteners. It has a very low glycemic index and may be substituted for sugar in most recipes. As opposed to most other sugars, it won't cause blood sugar levels to rise.
Why is a Stevia Market Market Research Report so Important?
• This study provides an analytical picture of the Stevia Market industry together with current trends and future estimates in order to pinpoint the most lucrative investment possibilities.
• Stevia is frequently used in the packaging of medical supplies including vitamins and painkillers. Stevia is also present in cosmetics including lip balm, face wash, and mascara.
• The pharmaceutical industry is also looking into the possibility of incorporating stevia into a variety of products.
