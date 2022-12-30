Global Resilient Flooring Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2022”, the resilient flooring market is predicted to reach a value of $34.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The resilient flooring global market is expected to reach $47.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.23%. Rapid urbanisation is contributing to the growth of the resilient flooring market.

Key Trends In The Resilient Flooring Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the resilient flooring global market. More consumers are looking for ideas to make homes more sustainable. With trends such as solar panelling and energy efficiency, more and more homeowners are using eco-friendly building materials. Resilient flooring requires nonrenewable resources for manufacturing, which makes it difficult to deal with consumers’ preference for sustainable materials. For example, in 2021, Beaulieu Flooring is having hefty sales to deliver resilient flooring that answers design, function, and sustainability in the future.

Overview Of The Resilient Flooring Market

The resilient flooring global market consists of sales of resilient flooring products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to polymer floors engineered for comfort, flexibility, and design. Resilient flooring is a combination of fillers, binders, and colors, and it is also known as vinyl flooring. Filler materials include synthetic fibers, limestone, and mineral fillers like asbestos. The material that binds the mixture together will be either asphalt or resin. Resilient flooring consists of linoleum, asphalt, vinyl, rubber, wood, and cork.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile, Rubber, Linoleum, Others (Cork)

By Construction Activity: Resilient Flooring for Renovation, Resilient Flooring for New Construction

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Others (Industrial)

By Geography: The resilient flooring global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mohawk Industries, Tarkett S.A, Shaw Industries Group Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc, Beaulieu International Group, Novalis Innovative Flooring, Congoleum, IVC Group of Belgium, Amtico International Co. Ltd of the United Kingdom, Mannington Mills Ltd of the United States

