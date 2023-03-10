The Nicotine Gum Market, which had sales of worth $395.40 Mn USD in 2021, expected to reach $606.50 Mn USD in 2029
Global market for nicotine gum which had sales of $395.40 mn USD in 2021 and expected to reach $606.50 mn USD in 2029, is expanding at a CAGR of 6.30% each yr.
Global Nicotine Gum Market Overview
In order to help smokers stop smoking, nicotine gum is a type of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). It is available in a variety of flavours, including mint, raspberry, and menthol. Typically, nicotine gum is sucked on or chewed like candy. Over time, the nicotine in the gum progressively replaces the nicotine already present in the user's circulation. This makes it easier for people to stop smoking without experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Associate professor of public health at Boston University School of Public Health Dr. Michael Siegel stated that nicotine gum "has the potential to be a future mainstay in the realm of smoking cessation." The gum is a very good substitute for nicotine patches and other nicotine replacement therapy. It is recommended to insert the chewing gum in your mouth and chew it for around 15 minutes. It is available in a variety of tastes, including mint, blueberry, and cherry. It includes nicotine, which is then ingested through the teeth and absorbed into the bloodstream. The brain's receptors that regulate cigarette cravings are then bound by nicotine.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
2 mg of nicotine is the lowest and 24 mg is the highest nicotine dosage available in nicotine gum. A low intake of 2 mg nicotine gum will have little stimulation. It's beneficial for smokers who want to stop but don't want to go through intense cravings or withdrawal symptoms. A moderate intake of 4 mg nicotine gum will result in mild stimulation. It's beneficial for smokers who want to stop and need relief from cravings but don't want to deal with a lot of resistance. A hefty intake of nicotine gum (6 mg) will result in intense stimulation. It's beneficial for those who have tried various varieties of nicotine gum and require greater satiation from their cravings and difficulties.
Nicotine gum is a sort of medication that aids smokers in their efforts to stop. An "over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapy" is another name for it. This indicates that it is accessible without a prescription from a physician. People who want to stop smoking have two options for using nicotine gum: either they visit a withdrawal clinic and undergo treatment there, or they use it at home with the assistance of a medical professional. People who are trying to stop smoking can receive individualised care and support at the withdrawal clinics. Additionally, they provide psychotherapy and various other treatments. The medical facility also provides nicotine gum as a quit-smoking aid for patients.
Additionally, there has been a rise in the usage of nicotine gum in Europe, most likely as a result of rising tobacco use and health worries related to conventional smoking practises. People who are trying to stop smoking cigarettes are using nicotine gum more frequently throughout North America. Due to high smoking rates and ineffective public health policies that do not target tobacco use, South America has experienced an increase in the sale and use of nicotine gum. Because nicotine gum is viewed as a better alternative to smoking, usage of it has increased across the Middle East and Africa as well.
Prominent Key Players of the Nicotine Gum Market
The market is being pushed by rising smoking rates and smokers' rising desire for nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs). GSK, Perrigo Company, Fertin Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Biophore (Zenara), Alkalon A/S, Lucy, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Cipla are the market's top competitors.
Key Market Segments Table: Nicotine Gum Market
Based on types, the Nicotine Gum market is primarily split into:
• 2 mg Nicotine Gum
• 4 mg Nicotine Gum
• 6 mg Nicotine Gum
Based on applications, the Nicotine Gum market covers:
• Withdrawal Clinics
• Medical Practice
• Individual Smokers
Geographically, the following regions are covered in great detail in terms of consumption, income, market share, and rate of growth, along with historical data as well as forecast:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
An analysis of the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market for nicotine gum and is probably going to do so for some time to come. This is so because a lot of people use nicotine gum to stop smoking. Numerous people quit using nicotine gum when the pandemic first emerged. As a result, there is less demand for nicotine gum. E-cigarette use is also becoming more and more popular as an alternative to regular cigarette smoking. This is so because e-cigarettes don't contain tobacco, which means that none of the dangerous compounds found in cigarettes are present in them. As a result, in the upcoming months, the demand for nicotine gum is probably going to fall even lower.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Nicotine Gum Market
Since it has been available for a while, nicotine gum has demonstrated considerable potential in aiding smokers in quitting. But the market for nicotine gum faces some significant obstacles. The fact that many people who have tried to stop smoking using nicotine gum have had limited success is one of the main obstacles. Because cigarettes offer a higher amount of satisfaction, nicotine gum doesn't. Finding a product that is both efficient and secure is another difficulty that the industry for nicotine gum faces. There are numerous unsafe items on the market, which can have a major negative impact on one's health.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• It is recommended to insert the chewing gum in your mouth and chew it for around 15 minutes. It is available in a variety of tastes, including mint, blueberry, and cherry.
• It includes nicotine, which is then ingested through the teeth and absorbed into the bloodstream.
• It includes nicotine, which is then ingested through the teeth and absorbed into the bloodstream.
• The brain's receptors that regulate cigarette cravings are then bound by nicotine.
