Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:20 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside a residential building, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.