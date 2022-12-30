Submit Release
Buyers Can Now Get the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD in Quincy, Massachusetts

Customers in Quincy, Massachusetts, can purchase the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD at Quirk Hyundai.

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUV buyers in Quincy, Massachusetts, can now buy the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD at Quirk Hyundai. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the SUV has a mileage rating of 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. 

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD has other features, such as: 

    14.3-gallon fuel tank 

    ABS And Driveline Traction Control 

    Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist 

    Collision Mitigation System 

    Electronic Stability Control 

    Front Camera 

    Highway Driving Assist 

    Lane Keeping Assist 

    Parking Distance Warning 

    Bose Premium with AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM® Audio System 

    Remote Keyless Entry 

    2 LCD Monitors in the front 

    Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls 

    Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel and more. 

To purchase the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that is best for the applicants' requirements. Moreover, prospective buyers also have the option to sell or trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new one.  

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.quirkhyundai.com/ or call 617-249-5900 for more information. Customers can also visit the dealership at 111 McGrath Highway, Quincy, MA 02169. 

Media Contact

Sean Western, Quirk Hyundai, 603-851-1970, swestern@quirkcars.com

 

SOURCE Quirk Hyundai

