Buyers Can Now Get the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUV buyers in Quincy, Massachusetts, can now buy the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD at Quirk Hyundai. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the SUV has a mileage rating of 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD has other features, such as:
14.3-gallon fuel tank
ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Collision Mitigation System
Electronic Stability Control
Front Camera
Highway Driving Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Parking Distance Warning
Bose Premium with AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM® Audio System
Remote Keyless Entry
2 LCD Monitors in the front
Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel and more.
To purchase the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that is best for the applicants' requirements. Moreover, prospective buyers also have the option to sell or trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new one.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.quirkhyundai.com/ or call 617-249-5900 for more information. Customers can also visit the dealership at 111 McGrath Highway, Quincy, MA 02169.
