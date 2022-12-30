Global Construction Film Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Construction Film Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Construction Film Global Market Report 2022”, the construction film market is predicted to reach a value of $17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The construction film is expected to grow to $21.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growing popularity of green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the construction film market going forward.

Key Trends In The Construction Film Market

Advancement in construction films production is providing an opportunity to expand the usage of construction films in the construction industry. Major companies operating in the construction films sector are focused on new technological solutions to upgrade the use and applications of construction films in buildings. For instance, in 2019, CONDATO, a Sweden-based home lift supplier, upgraded Smart Window Film with the latest PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) technology. It provides 90% of visible light transmission (VLT), which delivers an extraordinary viewing experience. It also serves as an alternative to curtains, blinds, shades, or privacy film, allowing inhabitants to adjust the quantity of light and solar heat entering the structure.

Overview Of The Construction Film Market

The construction films market consists of sales of construction films by entities (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in applications that require antiglare, UV resistance, vapour barriers, durability, acoustic properties, and high strength. Construction films are made of polymers and are commonly used for protecting and storing materials during indoor construction and renovation.

Construction Film Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type : LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA

• By Application: Protection And Barrier, Decorative

• By End User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global construction film market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

