Insights Into The Global Automotive Smart Key Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Automotive Smart Key Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Smart Key Global Market Report 2022”, the global automotive smart key market is predicted to reach a value of $12.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive smart key market is expected to reach $15.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.49%. The increasing demand for luxury cars is expected to propel the growth of the automotive smart key market.

Key Trends In The Automotive Smart Key Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive smart key market. Major companies operating in the automotive smart key are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, BMW, a German automobile company, announced the introduction of ultra-wideband technology in their cars. Ultra-Wideband is a short-range wireless communication that uses radio waves, just like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. However, it improves both the application possibilities as well as the security levels of similar radio technologies. Using this ultra-wideband technology, users can easily unlock and lock vehicles remotely. BMW will bring this technology to their new model of car, the BMW iX, to power the BMW Digital Key Plus.

Automotive Smart Key Market Overview

The automotive smart key global market consists of sales of automotive smart keys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a computerised key that uses radio waves to communicate with its associated vehicle through one of the self-embedded antennas. Automotive smart keys allow users to unlock, lock, or start a vehicle electronically, without the use of a physical ignition.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

• By Industry Vertical: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, Sports And Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global automotive smart key market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as TOKAI RIKA CO., Continental AG, Denso Corp, Alfa Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Alps Electric, Delphi, Hella kgaa, Visteon Corporation

