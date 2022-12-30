LiteFinance wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LiteFinance won the 'Most Innovative ECN Broker – MENA and the Most Innovative Regional FX Broker - Asia'

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. LiteFinance was evaluated based on Innovation, performance and reliability.

Commenting on LiteFinance winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director at GBM) said, "LiteFinance proved why it is the Most Innovative ECN Broker in MENA and the Most Innovative Regional FX Broker in Asia. With their expertise in innovation, LiteFinance has managed to retain its superior position in the financial industry and has been one of the few brands that have consistently remained an Industry leader despite the ever-changing conditions of the economy."

Commenting on winning the awards, Alexey Smirnov (CEO of LiteFinance) said, "In 2022, we actively developed our business in Asia and the MENA region. I'm proud to know the clients from those regions have highly rated our services. Our user-friendly and easy-to-use web platform, the best trading conditions, and the reliable copy-trading system allow us to expand further. I thank our traders and partners for having chosen our company. The team at LiteFinance will be there for you!"

About LiteFinance

The online ECN broker LiteFinance has been providing its clients access to Tier 1 liquidity in the currency, commodity, and stock market since 2005. All major currency pairs and cross rates, oil, precious metals, stock indexes, blue chips, and the largest set of cryptocurrency pairs can be traded at LiteFinance.

LiteFinance is a high-tech reliable ECN broker with a strong reputation. Our clients can exploit a safe user-friendly online platform for high-speed trading available in 15 global languages and providing access to a great deal of in-built tools for price chart analysis. The fans of the most popular trading platform MetaTrader 4/5 can use it as well.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

