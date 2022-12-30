BUILDING ON THE SUCCESSES OF INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT WITH MALAYSIAN SOCIETY OF INTERNATIONAL PAIN PRACTITIONERS
KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysian Society of Pain Practitioners (MSIPP) recently launched the International Interventional Pain Update (IIPU) 2022 on the 9th of December at Connexion Hall, Nexus Bangsar South. The prestigious event was officiated by the reputable President of the Malaysian Society of Pain Practitioners (MSIPP) and International Interventional Pain Update (IIPU) 2022 Organising Chairman, Associate Professor Dr Toh Charng Jeng and the honourable Pro-Vice Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Professor Dato' Dr Hanafiah Haruna Rashid. In addition to the support of interventional pain management in Malaysia, The Malaysian Society of Pain Practitioners (MSIPP) also signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the International Interventional Pain Update 2022 with the Korean Pain Society and Daradia Pain Foundation consecutively, inking the collaborations of different parties to advance the success of interventional pain management.
Interventional pain management is defined as a medical discipline dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of pain-related disorders. Interventional pain medicine employs a multidisciplinary approach in which a group of healthcare professionals collaborates to provide a comprehensive range of treatments and services to patients suffering from chronic and/or acute pain including cancer pain. Interventional pain management aims to relieve, reduce, or manage pain and improve a patient's overall quality of life by using minimally invasive techniques including neuromodulation like spinal cord stimulation and intrathecal drug pump. Interventional pain management also aims to help patients return to their daily activities as soon as possible and without relying heavily on medications.
Photo description: (From left to right: Dr Gopinathan Raju, Dr Muralitharan Perumal, Associate Professor Dr Toh Charng Jeng, Professor Dr Pyung-Bok Lee, Professor Dr Jin-Woo Shin and Professor Dr YongJae Yoo)
The collaboration between MSIPP, Korean Pain Society and Daradia Pain Foundation is expected to enable tremendous possibilities to undertake innovative and path-breaking research, which can be used for the exploration of various fundamental principles of interventional pain management. MSIPP, Korean Pain Society and Daradia Pain Foundation have long-standing relationships that have been built on trust, personal relationships, mutual understanding, and a willingness to collaborate on research and educational initiatives that align well with the mission and vision of both institutions. All parties are excited to work with each other and to build a lasting and wide-ranging partnership, contributing to the development of interventional pain management in Malaysia.
“Pain is the most common symptom for patients to seek treatment and, believe me or not, chronic pain is often neglected by many doctors because, till today, there is no simple tool to assess and confirm pain. Therefore, MSIPP continues to create awareness of pain management among Malaysian doctors by creating learning opportunities. MSIPP will continue to pursue this noble objective, hoping more Malaysian patients will benefit. Today, MSIPP has achieved yet another milestone. With the help and advice of the Korean Pain Society and the Daradia Pain Foundation, we are planning a more comprehensive fellowship training for Malaysian doctors,” said Associate Professor Dr Toh Charng Jeng, President of MSIPP and IIPU 2022 Organizing Chairman.
Chronic pain is a massive and growing issue in Malaysia. 20 percent of global chronic pain cases can arise from any part of the body. Besides joint pain (osteoarthritis), there are chronic pain syndromes like trigeminal neuralgia, glossopharyngeal neuralgia, complex regional pain syndrome of upper and lower limbs, post-herpetic neuralgia, post-surgery pain syndrome including post-back surgery persistent pain syndrome which previously named as failed back surgery syndrome, which has made many patients suffer. This collaboration between all parties comes in the best interests of doctors to equip them with fundamental skills and knowledge to understand interventional pain management to provide the optimum healthcare solution to patients in Malaysia.
The scientific symposium presented at the International Interventional Pain Update (IIPU) 2022, which was held on 9th and 10th December 2022, covered the main scientific programme, which included the most recent advances in interventional pain therapy, musculoskeletal, spine and torso (ultrasound approach), cancer pain, spine, and difficult pain condition.
