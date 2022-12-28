Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,991 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(Churchville, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning. 

At approximately 1:30 this morning, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville, Maryland for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, of Street, Maryland,  was traveling north on Route 136 near Asbury Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons at this time, the vehicle traveled across and left the southbound side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. Upon impact, Nunez was ejected from the vehicle. Nunez was declared deceased at the scene. 

Route 136 was closed for approximately eight hours for the investigation and repair of the utility pole. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

  

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.