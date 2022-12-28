Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Harford County

December 28, 2022

(Churchville, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning.

At approximately 1:30 this morning, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville, Maryland for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, of Street, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 136 near Asbury Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons at this time, the vehicle traveled across and left the southbound side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. Upon impact, Nunez was ejected from the vehicle. Nunez was declared deceased at the scene.

Route 136 was closed for approximately eight hours for the investigation and repair of the utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.