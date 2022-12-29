Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Caroline County

December 29, 2022

(GREENSBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Dec. 23 in Caroline County.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 313 (Greensboro Road) north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County for a report of vehicular crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 313. At the same time, a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on the same road.

Investigators believe the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Wilfrido Manfredo Perez, 38, of Henderson, Maryland, attempted to make a left turn into a residence when the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Robert Andrew Wilkerson, 53, of Greensboro, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware, where he later died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Perez, who investigators believe was the at-fault driver in the crash, was seen exiting his vehicle and walking south along Maryland Route 313. He did not return to the scene of the crash. Route 313 was shut down for 3 ½ hours following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation. Anyone with information of the crash or Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.

The case remains under investigation…

Wilfrido Manfredo Perez

