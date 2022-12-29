Cryptocurrency broker FUN ETH appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding a crypto investment.

The victim met “Yun Wang” on the Facebook Dating App. She got him interested in Ethereum cryptocurrency mining and sent him a link for a company in which he could invest, fun-eth.com. The victim opened a Coinbase wallet and transferred money to fun-eth.com with Yun Wang’s encouragement. He believed he had profits of more than $14,000, but then his money disappeared. The company operated the websites at https://fun-eth.com and https://eth-fun.com.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes. This also appears to be what’s known as a Romance Scam, which is described here: https://dfpi.ca.gov/2022/05/20/romance-scams-and-crypto-assets-fact-or-fraud/

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.