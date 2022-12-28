King County physician’s license suspended on allegations of child molestation

For immediate release: December 28, 2022 (22-187)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health suspended the license of King County physician Lu Gao (MD.60815256) pending further legal action. The Washington Medical Commission referred this case to the secretary of the Department of Health based on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gao was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of second-degree child molestation-domestic violence and one count of third-degree child molestation-domestic violence.

Gao has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

