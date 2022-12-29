Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,054 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chattanooga

UPDATED 12/29/22 at 4:50p ET: The deceased individual has been identified as Damean Alexander Jones (DOB 10/05/1996) of Chattanooga.

At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Chattanooga.

Preliminary information indicates deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued; the driver fired upon deputies but did not strike anything. After initially losing track of the vehicle, around 9 a.m., deputies located it again, and along with Chattanooga police officers, engaged in a subsequent pursuit of the vehicle. That pursuit ended near the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Reports from the scene indicate the driver got out of the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and exchanged shots with law enforcement officers. One deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at a local hospital. The subject, who had not yet been positively identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chattanooga

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.