T. Nichelle Ross's newly released "Journal to Healing: From Brokenness to Breakthrough" is an encouraging resource for reflection and healing

"Journal to Healing: From Brokenness to Breakthrough" from Christian Faith Publishing author T. Nichelle Ross is a helpful tool for learning how to use the therapeutic practice of journaling to examine problem areas in one's life and to find ways to move forward in healing and faith.

Ross shares, "Have you ever wondered what God has to say about your circumstances?

"Are you tired of feeling broken and defeated by life?

"Have you felt like throwing in the towel because you don't have the answers?

"STOP!

"Get ready to be empowered, inspired, and motivated to shift and change your mindset from defeated to victorious! Join T. Nichelle Ross, as she takes you on a journey in her debut book, Journal to Healing: From Brokenness to Breakthrough. Inviting you in with her conversational-style journaling devotional, she shares how the power of prayer, spending time in God's presence, hearing from the Holy Spirit, and journaling led to her breakthrough and healing.

"In this book, she shares stories and asks thought-provoking questions that can be used as the catalyst to lead to your own personal breakthrough toward healing."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T. Nichelle Ross's new book will engage readers in a clear and compassionate format that draws from the author's personal experiences with overcoming life's obstacles through restorative journaling practices.

Ross states, "The Holy Spirit was sent to be our comforter, our lead, guide, and partner. If we learn to pay attention to the Holy Spirit speaking within, the answers are always there. I encourage you to tap in and clearly see what the Holy Spirit is saying as it is revealed in your writing as you journal."

