Cedric Easton's newly released "My Daily Thoughts" inspires the spirit as readers reflect on a collection of devotions that explore a variety of topics

"My Daily Thoughts" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cedric Easton is a gratifying daily exercise of faith that challenges readers to reflect and grow through thoughtful discussions of impactful topics.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Daily Thoughts": a powerful reminder of the need for daily prayer. "My Daily Thoughts" is the creation of published author Cedric Easton, a dedicated husband and father who has overcome dyslexia, bouncing from one foster home to the next from the age of four to eighteen, alcoholism, drug addiction, and homelessness.

Easton shares, "This book contains daily devotions regarding various topics that Christians may encounter on their journey. When I started writing this devotional, God put the idea in my heart to write it as if the reader and I are sitting around a campfire having a heart-to-heart conversation about the things of God. I've always wanted to write a book that truly connected the reader and writer on a personal level. In this book, I share poems and short stories drawn from my personal experiences, though many can relate to these experiences. It also includes related sayings and Bible verses to encourage togetherness and growth. I hope we can all learn and grow from the words in this book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cedric Easton's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they sit and reflect on the encouraging messages within.

Easton shares in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey so they too can find peace and connection with their faith.

