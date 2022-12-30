Author Carolyn Henry's new book "Sugar Coated Tears" is an enthralling memoir that reveals the struggles faced by the author and how she overcame it all

Recent release "Sugar Coated Tears: When Life Is Everything but Sweet" from Page Publishing author Carolyn Henry follows the author through a series of triumphs and challenges that she experienced on her journey through life. Through her tale, readers will discover how each moment, whether joyful or sorrowful, helped to shape the author into the courageous and fearless woman she is today.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolyn Henry, who attended Cheyney University, has completed her new book "Sugar Coated Tears: When Life Is Everything but Sweet": a powerful memoir that explores the highs and lows of the author's life, and how she managed to survive every challenge that life presented her with.

"Think about the taste of your tears. Is there really a comparison to a slice of your favorite cake and a spoon of salt?" writes Henry. "Reminisce on those moments of joy or pain as you taste the moisture from your eyes. Although our tears protrude from our eyes, the water—whether sweet or salty—pours from the soul. Usually this purge is necessary for a healthy emotional human. 'Sugarcoated Tears' is a combination of salty life decisions and sweet decisions that were worth every calorie. Journey with me as we skip, hop, run, jump, sleep, and cry through my life—a life of joys, miscarriages, divorce, suicide, depression, exotic dancing, and ultimately, homelessness.

"Through it all, I cried cake and salt, and would I do it again? Yes. Every tear has made me who I am today. I am a true believer that in order to taste the authenticity of your true self, you must swallow the sour even when forced. Never give up on yourself! Enjoy the tears…"

Published by Page Publishing, Carolyn Henry's poignant story will captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author's journey of triumph and hope despite the odds she faced along the way. Expertly paced and deeply personal, "Sugar Coated Tears" is an inspirational tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Sugar Coated Tears: When Life Is Everything but Sweet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing