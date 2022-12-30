Ebube Charles Nwankwo's newly released "Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book" is an imaginative tale of dangerous monsters and a powerful bond

"Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebube Charles Nwankwo is a fun and entertaining fiction that takes readers on a journey of unexpected battles.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book": an action-packed tale of dangerous foes and determined heroes. "Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book" is the creation of published author Ebube Charles Nwankwo, a fourteen-year-old resident of Texas who was born in Utah.

Nwankwo shares, "this story is about a group of teens. They are like brothers and sisters but from different mothers. They are like family and are always close to each other at school, but when the evil Zoonan ruler Sladdar sends his right-hand man Garmondom to attack earth, their lives changed forever as they are granted power of the dragon rings. They are bonded with the might of a dragon. When they met their master, they were called to become a team, Power Rangers Dragon Strike. They will encounter monsters, new tech, and many more. If you want to know what happened, find out for yourselves and read Power Rangers Dragon Strike."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ebube Charles Nwankwo's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore a creative world of mystery.

Nwankwo pairs a cast of affable heroes with devious villains for the entertainment of all within the pages of this riveting narrative.

Consumers can purchase "Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Power Rangers Dragon Strike: Two Stories in One Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing