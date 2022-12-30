Author Darryl Baker's new book "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" is a charming children's story with an important message about cooperation and friendship

Recent release "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" from Page Publishing author Darryl Baker is a beautifully illustrated children's book introducing Fin and Ribbit, two young residents of a large pond who meet while venturing out on their own for the first time to find new homes. With the help of a wise and friendly turtle, they resolve a conflict and learn a valuable lesson about cooperation and sharing.

PERU, Ind., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darryl Baker, a devout and dedicated father of four, has completed his new book "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log": a lighthearted work with important life lessons to help parents and children for many generations to come.

Fin and Ribbit have reached the age to leave their parents nest and find their own. Throughout their exploration, they meet many new faces and overcome obstacles they've never encountered before. With the help of a friend, and learning how to work together, we will discover if our little companions were able to complete their goal.

Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Baker's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

