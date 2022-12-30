Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,929 in the last 365 days.

Author Darryl Baker's new book "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" is a charming children's story with an important message about cooperation and friendship

Recent release "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" from Page Publishing author Darryl Baker is a beautifully illustrated children's book introducing Fin and Ribbit, two young residents of a large pond who meet while venturing out on their own for the first time to find new homes. With the help of a wise and friendly turtle, they resolve a conflict and learn a valuable lesson about cooperation and sharing.

PERU, Ind., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darryl Baker, a devout and dedicated father of four, has completed his new book "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log": a lighthearted work with important life lessons to help parents and children for many generations to come.

Fin and Ribbit have reached the age to leave their parents nest and find their own. Throughout their exploration, they meet many new faces and overcome obstacles they've never encountered before. With the help of a friend, and learning how to work together, we will discover if our little companions were able to complete their goal.

Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Baker's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Darryl Baker's new book "The Fish and the Frog Who Gets the Log" is a charming children's story with an important message about cooperation and friendship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.