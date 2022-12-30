Author Gerald Ruhoy's new book "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog" follows the exciting adventures of Maddy and Grace who find themselves in trouble on a seafaring adventure.

Recent release "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog" from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy is a delightful and riveting story of two friends who disregard safety precautions and come to regret it. After over extending their fishing trip, a heavy fog keeps Maddy and Grace from seeing the shore, stranding them until they can be rescued.

SEATTLE, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog": a charming tale that centers around two friends who set off on an exciting adventure, but get more than they bargained for when a heavy fog rolls in.

"Having fun is the goal of every kid on summer vacation," writes Ruhoy. "But having a wonderful time comes with awareness and responsibility. Maddy and Grace find out what happens when they ignore safety precautions while pursuing their favorite adventure. This is their story of fun, excitement, and unbelievable danger. Enjoy the ride."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy's enthralling story will find Maddy and Grace encountering terrible dangers on the high seas when a heavy fog cuts off their sense of direction, keeping them from finding their way back to shore. Young readers will be captivated as Maddy and Grace are forced to rely on each other's strengths to find their way home in this unforgettable tale of friendship and triumph.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Maddy and Grace Fight the Fog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

