Jennifer Long's new book "Goldie and the Good Knight" is an enchanting children's story about the adorable friendship between a young princess and her beloved kitten

Recent release "Goldie and the Good Knight" from Page Publishing author Jennifer Long is a delightful children's book about a princess who is gifted a kitten by her father, the king. The two become fast friends, but one day the kitten becomes lost. Will the king's bravest knight be able to rescue Goldie the kitten?

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Long, a children's educator with almost twenty years of experience, has completed her new book "Goldie and the Good Knight": a cute and whimsical children's tale about Princess Marie and her pet kitten, Goldie.

"One day, when they were playing hide-and-seek," says author Jennifer Long, "Goldie was trying to find a good hiding place. She noticed that the front door to the castle was open. 'I bet I could find a great place to hide out here," Goldie thought as she crept out the door. As Goldie hid in the bushes, a guard passed by the door and closed it."

Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Long's charming tale starts as Princess Marie is gifted a kitten named Goldie by her father, the king. Princess Marie and Goldie soon become inseparable. The two of them love to play games together. During one of their games of hide-and-seek, Goldie slips out of the castle gates in search of the perfect hiding spot.

Princess Marie is distraught at the disappearance of her pet. The king enlists his bravest and best knight to embark on the noble quest of finding Goldie the kitten. Will the dutiful knight be able to find Goldie and save the day? Find out in "Goldie and the Good Knight."

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Goldie and the Good Knight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing