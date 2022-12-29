When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 29, 2022

Caesar's Pasta, LLC of Blackwood, NJ is recalling 5,610 lbs. of frozen manicotti, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Frozen manicotti was sold to various foodservice distributors, distributing to restaurants in the Philadelphia, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Southeastern NY State; Northeastern PA; and San Juan, PR markets. Product did NOT enter retail commerce.

Frozen manicotti was packaged in 10 lb. bulk boxes under the brand names Orefresco and Caesar's Pasta with a "Best By" date of September 28, 2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product is categorized as "Not-Ready-To-Eat" and cooking instructions on the product label clearly state that product must be cooked to 160 degrees, which would effectively kill the bacteria.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program, which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria. The FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what may have caused the problem.

Each of the company's customers who received the affected product have been notified and have been provided with instructions to discard the product.