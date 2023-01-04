Ring in the New Year With One of More Than 40 First Day Hikes in New Jersey's State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites on January 1

(22/P050) TRENTON – Residents are invited to put their best foot forward in the new year by starting off 2023 with a First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites on Jan. 1, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

In total, the State Park Service is offering a record number of at least 40 hikes throughout the state, ranging in difficulty levels from beginner to advanced.

“New Jersey’s state parks and forests are open all year and offer something to everyone, from breathtaking beauty to a broad spectrum of tree, plant and wildlife species,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “Getting outdoors gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy the company of family and friends, discover their local environment and appreciate a different season of nature.”

“First Day Hikes are the perfect opportunity to get outside, recharge and connect with nature in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests or historic sites,” said John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites. “Not only will you get fresh air and exercise, but you will make memories exploring New Jersey’s incredible natural and historic resources.”

After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, New Jersey offered 28 hikes in 2022 where more than 248 hikers traveled 952 miles on First Day Hikes throughout New Jersey’s vast network of trails.

This year there are a variety of hikes available at all difficulty levels. Among them:

Beginner:

Moderate:

Belleplain State Forest (Cape May County): Humans and their dogs may join Megan and her Furry Friends for Belleplain State Forest’s annual six-mile first day dog hike. After the hike, tea, hot cocoa and homemade treats for humans and their pets will be offered around a campfire at the forest office. Children at least 10 years of age and supervised by an adult are welcome. Hikers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Belleplain State Forest office parking lot, 1 Henkinsifkin Road in Woodbine. Registration is required. Call (609) 861-2404 or email belleplaincamping@dep.nj.gov.

Strenuous:

High Point State Park (Sussex County): The sixth annual High Point "First Day Challenge" Hike along a rugged section of the Appalachian Trail features numerous scenic views along the Appalachian Trail ridge and returns on the easier Iris Trail. Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Appalachian Trail parking lot along Route 23 in Montague, just south of the High Point State Park Office. Children ages 12 and up with an adult are welcome. Registration is required. Call hike leader John Rovetto at (973) 903-3496 or email johnrovetto@gmail.com.

For a complete list of hikes and related details, visit www.njparksandforests.org/firstdayhikes/ Other posted details include event start times, how to dress, difficulty ratings and lengths of hikes, age requirements, accessibility issues, whether dogs are permitted and who to contact in case of inclement weather.

All events are free. Some require preregistration and some are weather-dependent.

Those who prefer to hike on their own instead of with an organized group are encouraged to use the State Park Service’s Trail Tracker web application to explore the full selection of hiking trails throughout the Garden State, available at www.spstrailtracker.nj.gov/

The State Park Service began participating in First Day Hikes after the program became a nationwide event in 2012. First Day Hikes began more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The program was launched to promote healthy lifestyles and year-round recreation at state parks.

The DEP’s State Park Service manages more than 453,000 acres of land, including 40 state parks and forests.

For more about New Jersey’s Parks, Forests & Historic Sites, visit www.njparksandforests.org/

