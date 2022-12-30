Cyber Warfare Market Size & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Defense, Government, Aerospace, Homeland, Corporate), By Region, And Segment Forecast by 2022-2027

This is commonly done using viruses, pop-up windows, computer worms, denial of service (DOS) attacks, instant messages and email attachments, hacking, theft, espionage, sabotage, electrical power grid, propaganda, economic disruption, and surprise cyberattack.

IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Cyber Warfare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global cyber warfare market reached a value of US$ 43.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 112.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.80% during 2022-2027.

Cyber warfare involves numerous actions undertaken by organizations to attack computer network systems. This activity is mainly done with the objective of disrupting, damaging, and destroying military resources and financial, public, and safety infrastructure. This is commonly done using viruses, pop-up windows, computer worms, denial of service (DOS) attacks, instant messages and email attachments, hacking, theft, espionage, sabotage, electrical power grid, propaganda, economic disruption, and surprise cyberattack. It is widely used in aerospace, defense, government, power and utilities, corporate and banking, financial services, and insurance sectors across the globe.

Cyber Warfare Market Growth:

The rising concern towards national security is driving the global market. Moreover, numerous regulatory reforms undertaken by the government of several countries to strengthen cyber security are fuelling the demand for cyber warfare. Along with this, the penetration of cloud-based security solutions and the emergence of numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) is supporting the widespread adoption of cyber warfare. Furthermore, escalating hyperconnectivity that demands vigilance and improved management for cyber breaches are impacting the market growth favorably. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and digitization, the advent of advanced cybersecurity software and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

DXC Technology Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Type:

Cyberattacks

Espionage

Sabotage

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace

Corporate

Government and Defense

Homeland

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

