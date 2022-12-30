Thinkers USA and The Connect Partner to Empower Minority Groups in Los Angeles County

Female-Owned Coworking Space and Social Impact Consulting Firm Collaborate to Support Underserved Communities

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - Thinkers USA, a leading social impact consulting firm founded by Lamar Walker, is excited to announce its partnership with The Connect, a female-owned co-working space in Los Angeles County.

Lamar Walker, CEO of Thinkers USA, is passionate about working with companies and entrepreneurs who are focused on making a positive impact in their communities. With expertise in impact investing, business development, and thought leadership, Lamar is dedicated to helping businesses succeed while making a difference in the world.

"The power of a partnership like this only means a stronger foundation for the underserved groups of America which are Minorities," says Lamar Walker.

The Connect, founded by Tiffany L. Hinton and Desha Greene, is a coworking space that aims to create a safe haven and community for minority groups in the Los Angeles County area. By partnering with Thinkers USA, The Connect will be able to curate more events and programs that support and empower these groups.

"We are thrilled to be working with Thinkers USA to build a stronger community and support system for minorities in our area," says Tiffany L. Hinton and Desha Greene, Co-Founders of The Connect. "Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these individuals and help them achieve their goals and aspirations."

This partnership is just the beginning for Thinkers USA and The Connect. The two organizations are committed to continuing to work together to create a positive impact in the Los Angeles County area and beyond.

For more information about Thinkers USA, visit www.thinkersusa.com. To learn more about The Connect and the services they offer, visit www.wearetheconnect.com.

###

Media Contact

Company Name: Thinkers USA

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Media@thinkersusa.com

Address: 3655 Torrance Blvd

City: Torrance

State: California, 90503

Country: United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149872