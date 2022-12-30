Birthing Leaders, Building Legacies, and Shifting Destiny: Theo "The TLC Guy" Alleyne of Team Shaw Caribbean is elevated to Regional Director Rank at Total Life Changes, and helps team members achieve rank promotions.

Georgetown, Guyana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - Team Shaw Caribbean's Theo Alleyne has been promoted to Regional Director with Total Life Changes, making him the top promoter for the week ending December 16, 2022. Additionally, 17 Caribbean leaders that he is mentoring and coaching also achieved rank promotions. After being away from network marketing for more than a decade, Theo went back to work in the field. He got involved in the business to support his wife and began noticing the positive impact the products were having on the customers.

Theo found his passion in helping and empowering other people, which he did by using his coaching skills and training gained while he was away from the direct sales industry. He also realized that he could make a difference by creating new leaders, helping others believe in themselves, shifting the direction of their health and wellness, and improving their household income.





Theo "The TLC Guy" Alleyne of Team Shaw Caribbean now a TLC Regional Director



"My insertion into and alignment with my up-line in Total Life Change is strictly a matter of Intelligent Design. The passion and desire to make a positive difference in people's lives, as well as the education given to team members on how to succeed beyond industry statistics, are unmatched. In all matters, the focus is on helping everyone have a personal transformation, through personal growth, bringing our bodies back into alignment, leadership, and, of course, earning income. Here at Team Shaw, I was able to find a place where servant leadership is prioritized, and helping others succeed goes far beyond great speeches and motivational words, and to the practical investment of time and energy to help the down-line succeed, in this peculiar company," Theo said.

The Caribbean and South American leader is grateful for his achievement and recognizes that reaching this milestone is a tangible demonstration of teamwork and helping others because achieving this rank is impossible without helping one or more team members achieve his prior rank. This is a true demonstration of the power of the community and helping others succeed. The organization that he leads is predominantly made up of young entrepreneurs with no industry experience, and they are attracting other youths to explore the opportunity with the company, to overcome employment challenges in their local community.

Over the last five years, Theo and his wife Lexann have been focused on empowering entrepreneurs in the Caribbean and South America to step out of their comfort zone to achieve more. With Total Life Changes, they have the ability to have a greater opportunity to positively change lives in developing nations. Together, they have the distinction of being the first couple in the English Speaking Caribbean to achieve the rank of Regional Director in their individual businesses. The couple is leveraging their business and consulting experience and knowledge, to help grow new networking and direct selling leaders regionally and globally.

Mr. Alleyne stated, "Decades ago, when I was involved in network marketing and failed, I didn't do the work I am doing now, and my leaders did the best they could base on what they knew. Today, I am taking smart risks to help my team succeed, and I have the support of leaders and a company focused on not doing what is easy, but what is right. We focus on holistic training, and mentorship, and give attention and a helping hand to all distributors in our ecosystem. My mindset about this Industry, and what is truly possible is a because of my leaders, Ambassador Phillip Birchfield, Global Directors Daryl and Angela Jackson, and National Director, Stefanie Block."

As evidence of his commitment to growing new leaders, Theo pointed to the 17 other promotions in his team this week from the rank of Apprentice to Rising Star, to colleagues in the Team Shaw Caribbean Community from Guyana, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, the USA, St. Vincent, and the Cayman Islands.

Theo and Lexann accepted and embraced the principles of lifting others up from their first month in the business, as they demonstrated over and over again that helping their team achieve success is the true purpose of network marketing, which is the Team Shaw Caribbean way.

About Team Shaw Caribbean

Team Shaw Caribbean (TSC) is a business community that helps and gives people the tools they need to be successful in business, including the health and wellness industry. TSC gives our members the tools and support they need to reach their financial goals and improve their clients' health and well-being by teaching them how to run a business and do marketing. We understand the unique challenges faced by these individuals, and we are committed to helping them thrive in this rewarding industry. By supporting and learning from each other, we can all achieve success in business, together.

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes (TLC) is a direct-selling company offering a diverse product portfolio of health and wellness products. Founder and Chief Vision Officer Jack Fallon created TLC 23 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop weight loss and wellness products matched with an attractive hybrid binary compensation plan allowing Life Changers of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to its products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, 'It really is different over here.'

