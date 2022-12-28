Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:14 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 47-year-old William Benbow, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

