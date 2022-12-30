Laural Bunn to Lead Alabama Propane Gas Association

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – MONTGOMERY – The Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Laural Bunn, Supervisor of Voter Registration, has resigned from her current position to become the Executive Director for the Alabama Propane Gas Association (APGA).

“I am extremely proud of the great work Laural has done with our office, and I know that she will be very successful as Executive Director of the APGA. Her skills and abilities will be greatly missed by this office,” stated Secretary Merrill.

“The Alabama Propane Gas Association is thrilled to have selected Laural Bunn as the new Executive Director of the association. Laural comes to us with many years of experience in business, marketing, management and government. She certainly exudes extreme professionalism, confidence, enthusiasm, and determination. We strongly believe Laural is the right person to lead our organization into the future. We are excited to present her to our membership.” Jessie Morgan, APGA President

Bunn will begin her new role on January 9, 2023.

