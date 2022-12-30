Chief Justice-elect Patricia Guerrero, Judge Kelli Evans Swearing In

Chief Justice-elect Patricia Guerrero, Judge Kelli Evans Swearing InSoltysik, Penne Tue, 12/27/2022 - 10:06 Monday January 02, 2023 @ 1:15 pm to Monday January 02, 2023 @ 1:45 pm CA United States Image Governor Gavin Newsom will swear in: Justice Patricia Guerrero as the 29th Chief Justice of California. Judge Kelli Evans as an associate justice of the California Supreme Court. Download Event