Chief Justice-elect Patricia Guerrero, Judge Kelli Evans Swearing In

Governor Gavin Newsom will swear in: Justice Patricia Guerrero as the 29th Chief Justice of California. Judge Kelli Evans as an associate justice of the California Supreme Court.

Chief Justice-elect Patricia Guerrero, Judge Kelli Evans Swearing In

