Judge Roger Chan Named 2022 Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year
Judge Roger Chan of the San Francisco Superior Court has been named the Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year for 2022 by the Juvenile Court Judges of California, a section of the California Judges Association. The announcement was made during the CJA's (virtual) Annual Meeting on Dec. 15.
Appointed in 2016 by Governor Jerry Brown, Judge Chan presides over family dependency and juvenile justice cases in the Unified Family Court.
Judge Roger Chan:
- Was appointed by former governor Jerry Brown on June 28, 2016
- Worked as a deputy public defender in San Francisco and Alameda counties for 10 years
- Graduated UC Hastings College of the Law
- Helped found the East Bay Children's Law Offices, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to youth in the juvenile justice system
Roger has been a force of nature in the Juvenile Justice field. He shares freely his extensive knowledge of juvenile law and has been an integral part of the Juvenile Court Judges' Legislative Committee.
-Santa Clara County Judge Shawna Schwarz, Supervising Judge, Juvenile Dependency Court
Judge Chan credits his experience as a public defender, coupled with his cultural background, for his ability to be the judge he is today. "It is really important that people who come to court feel they're listened to and seen."
"Judge Chan has been the most effective leader in our efforts to ensure that our legislature hears from the juvenile court judges when considering legislation that impacts the juvenile court.
-Len Edwards (retired judge from the Santa Clara County Superior Court)
The Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year is presented annually by juvenile court judges to a California juvenile court judge who exemplifies innovative dedication to California's youth.
Past Honorees:
1992 (First year) Judge Wilmont Sweeney, Alameda
1993 Judge Jaime Corral, Los Angeles
1994 Comm. Patricia Bresee, San Mateo
1995 Comm. Jeanne Buckley, Sonoma
1996 Judge Leonard Edwards, Santa Clara
1997 Judge Michael Nash, Los Angeles
1998 Judge James T. Warren, Riverside
1999 Judge Arnold Rosenfield, Sonoma
2000 Comm. Raymond A. Guadagni, Napa
2001 Judge Terry B. Friedman, Los Angeles
2002 Comm. Kristine McCarthy, Santa Clara
2003 Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, Alameda
2004 Judge John E. Dobroth, Ventura
2005 Judge Susan Huguenor, San Diego
2006 Judge Dean T. Stout, Inyo
2007 Referee Sherri Sobel, Los Angeles
2008 Judge Kenneth G. Peterson, Sacramento
2009 Commissioner Paul Seeman, Alameda
2010 Commission Jacqueline Lewis, Los Angeles
2011 Judge Katherine Lucero, Santa Clara
2012 Judge Donna Groman, Los Angeles
2013 Judge Patrick Tondreau, Santa Clara
2014 Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie, Sacramento
2015 Judge Shawna M. Schwarz, Santa Clara
2016 Judge Carolyn M. Caietti, San Diego
2017 Judge Margaret S. Henry, Los Angeles
2018 Judge Jerilyn Borack, Sacramento
2019 Judge Anthony Trendacosta, Los Angeles
2020 Judge Douglas J. Hatchimonji, Orange
2021 Judge Catherine Pratt, Los Angeles