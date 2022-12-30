Judge Roger Chan Named 2022 Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year 

Judge Roger Chan of the San Francisco Superior Court has been named the Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year for 2022 by the Juvenile Court Judges of California, a section of the California Judges Association. The announcement was made during the CJA's (virtual) Annual Meeting on Dec. 15.

Appointed in 2016 by Governor Jerry Brown, Judge Chan presides over family dependency and juvenile justice cases in the Unified Family Court.

Judge Roger Chan:

Was appointed by former governor Jerry Brown on June 28, 2016

Worked as a deputy public defender in San Francisco and Alameda counties for 10 years

Graduated UC Hastings College of the Law

Helped found the East Bay Children's Law Offices, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to youth in the juvenile justice system

Roger has been a force of nature in the Juvenile Justice field. He shares freely his extensive knowledge of juvenile law and has been an integral part of the Juvenile Court Judges' Legislative Committee. -Santa Clara County Judge Shawna Schwarz, Supervising Judge, Juvenile Dependency Court

Judge Chan credits his experience as a public defender, coupled with his cultural background, for his ability to be the judge he is today. "It is really important that people who come to court feel they're listened to and seen."

"Judge Chan has been the most effective leader in our efforts to ensure that our legislature hears from the juvenile court judges when considering legislation that impacts the juvenile court.

-Len Edwards (retired judge from the Santa Clara County Superior Court)

The Wilmont Sweeney Juvenile Court Judge of the Year is presented annually by juvenile court judges to a California juvenile court judge who exemplifies innovative dedication to California's youth.

Past Honorees:

1992 (First year) Judge Wilmont Sweeney, Alameda

1993 Judge Jaime Corral, Los Angeles

1994 Comm. Patricia Bresee, San Mateo

1995 Comm. Jeanne Buckley, Sonoma

1996 Judge Leonard Edwards, Santa Clara

1997 Judge Michael Nash, Los Angeles

1998 Judge James T. Warren, Riverside

1999 Judge Arnold Rosenfield, Sonoma

2000 Comm. Raymond A. Guadagni, Napa

2001 Judge Terry B. Friedman, Los Angeles

2002 Comm. Kristine McCarthy, Santa Clara

2003 Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, Alameda

2004 Judge John E. Dobroth, Ventura

2005 Judge Susan Huguenor, San Diego

2006 Judge Dean T. Stout, Inyo

2007 Referee Sherri Sobel, Los Angeles

2008 Judge Kenneth G. Peterson, Sacramento

2009 Commissioner Paul Seeman, Alameda

2010 Commission Jacqueline Lewis, Los Angeles

2011 Judge Katherine Lucero, Santa Clara

2012 Judge Donna Groman, Los Angeles

2013 Judge Patrick Tondreau, Santa Clara

2014 Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie, Sacramento

2015 Judge Shawna M. Schwarz, Santa Clara

2016 Judge Carolyn M. Caietti, San Diego

2017 Judge Margaret S. Henry, Los Angeles

2018 Judge Jerilyn Borack, Sacramento

2019 Judge Anthony Trendacosta, Los Angeles

2020 Judge Douglas J. Hatchimonji, Orange

2021 Judge Catherine Pratt, Los Angeles