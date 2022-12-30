Would Sacramento mayor step down for a Newsom appointment? It depends on the job
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is in the running for a California Courts of Appeal judgeship, but he likely would not step down as mayor to take it, according to two sources who are knowledgeable about the mayor’s thinking. Steinberg would likely be interested in a seat on the Supreme Court of California, the two sources said, but there is not currently a vacancy. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share his plans.