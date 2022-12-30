Ninth Circuit asks Supreme Court to resolve big-money Covid insurance coverage issue

Seeking an answer to a question that the California Supreme Court has so far repeatedly avoided, a Ninth Circuit panel today asked the state high court to address: “Can the actual or potential presence of the COVID-19 virus on an insured’s premises constitute ‘direct physical loss or damage to property’ for purposes of coverage under a commercial property insurance policy?” The case is Another Planet Entertainment, LLC v. Vigilant Insurance Company.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.