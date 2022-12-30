Submit Release
Ninth Circuit asks Supreme Court to resolve big-money Covid insurance coverage issue

Seeking an answer to a question that the California Supreme Court has so far repeatedly avoided, a Ninth Circuit panel today asked the state high court to address: “Can the actual or potential presence of the COVID-19 virus on an insured’s premises constitute ‘direct physical loss or damage to property’ for purposes of coverage under a commercial property insurance policy?” The case is Another Planet Entertainment, LLC v. Vigilant Insurance Company.

