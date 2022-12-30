LEIDOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Leidos Holdings Inc. (“Leidos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDOS) on behalf of Leidos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Leidos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In its 10-Q filed on November 1, 2022, Leidos disclosed that the Company received a grand jury subpoena in September 2022 related to the criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California in conjunction with the DOJ’s Fraud Division. The subpoena requested documents relating to the Company's internal investigation that Leidos disclosed in its 10-K filed on February 15, 2022. Leidos initiated the investigation related to activities by some employees, third-party representatives, and subcontractors to determine whether certain conduct may have violated The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Leidos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

