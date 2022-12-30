Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,915 in the last 365 days.

Genesis Capital Resources LTD acquires Waypoing Biomedical Holdings, Inc (WYPH) and acquiring land in California

Waypoint Biomedical Holdings, INC (OTCMKTS:WYPH)

NEVADA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Capital Resources LTD, founded in 2017, has successfully purchased a controlling interest of an existing U.S. public company (OTC), Waypoint Biomedical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: WYPH). Genesis Capital Resources, LTD is a private entity based in Nevada. The company is currently led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rhys Warren.
The company has also started the process of changing its name from Waypoing Biomedical Holdings, Inc to Genesis Capital Resources LTD. Once the name change is completed, a change in the company's stock ticker symbol will also take place in the coming month, reflected in the OTC Market website.
During the last quarter of 2022, Genesis Capital Resources, LTD has also succeffully completed the purchase of a piece of 160 acre land in Dillon, Indio, California. More information regarding land development plans will be made in the coming months.

Rhys Warren
Genesis Capital Resources
+1 917-818-3507
email us here

You just read:

Genesis Capital Resources LTD acquires Waypoing Biomedical Holdings, Inc (WYPH) and acquiring land in California

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.