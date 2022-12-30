Genesis Capital Resources LTD acquires Waypoing Biomedical Holdings, Inc (WYPH) and acquiring land in California

Waypoint Biomedical Holdings, INC (OTCMKTS:WYPH)

NEVADA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Capital Resources LTD, founded in 2017, has successfully purchased a controlling interest of an existing U.S. public company (OTC), Waypoint Biomedical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: WYPH). Genesis Capital Resources, LTD is a private entity based in Nevada. The company is currently led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rhys Warren.

The company has also started the process of changing its name from Waypoing Biomedical Holdings, Inc to Genesis Capital Resources LTD. Once the name change is completed, a change in the company's stock ticker symbol will also take place in the coming month, reflected in the OTC Market website.

During the last quarter of 2022, Genesis Capital Resources, LTD has also succeffully completed the purchase of a piece of 160 acre land in Dillon, Indio, California. More information regarding land development plans will be made in the coming months.