The Cannata Report Issues 2023 Watchlist Spotlighting Trends Driving Document Imaging in Office Technology Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannata Report, the leading publication covering the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry, has released its 2023 Watchlist spotlighting the trends, people, and companies it will be keeping an eye on in the new year.
Supply Chain Disruptions top its list of trends to watch in 2023. With 2022 going down as the year of backorders in document imaging due to issues faced by office technology OEMs, The Cannata Report will continue to monitor developments in the supply chain in 2023.
Other trends on The Cannata Report’s 2023 Watchlist primed to impact the document imaging sector of the office technology industry include:
Diversification – Driven by the pandemic and supply chain issues, the need to diversify beyond traditional office print technology has never been more pressing. Expect growth in the VoIP, managed IT, production print, and document management segments throughout 2023.
Remote and Hybrid Work – Many workers embraced working from home during the pandemic, and many companies have found that employees can be productive wherever they are. This trend will continue to impact print volumes, reducing the need for traditional copiers.
Cybersecurity – Businesses of all sizes are candidates for a cybersecurity offering. Cybersecurity is the ultimate door opener for any office technology dealer offering managed IT, and that won’t change in 2023.
EV Chargers – We believe electric vehicle chargers provide a viable diversification opportunity for office technology dealers in specific markets throughout the U.S.
Digital Transformation (DX) – DX can be applied to virtually everything an office technology dealer sells. Smart dealers will leverage this with customers in 2023.
Hardware as a Service (HaaS) – The HaaS business model, where companies sell packages that include hardware, software, maintenance, and, sometimes, installation for a monthly fee, is sure to gain attention and traction in 2023.
Anything as a Service –Services related to cloud computing and remote access, as well as SaaS, IaaS, and HaaS, are emerging industry-wide. The challenge for office technology dealers will be altering their business models to keep pace with this trend.
Driving Diversity and Inclusion – The Cannata Report advocates for diversity in the office technology industry through its Women Influencers and Young Influencers coverage. New initiatives throughout the office technology industry are making positive strides resulting in a more diverse and inclusive workforce, a trend that will continue to make a positive impact in 2023.
Read The Cannata Report’s entire 2023 Watchlist of the trends, companies, people and events it will be following in the new year.
Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.
