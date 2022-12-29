InCap Group Congratulates RiverStone Wealth Management on its Acquisition by Carnegie Investment Counsel

InCap Group served as exclusive financial advisor to RiverStone Wealth Management

InCap Group Inc., a premier boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, is pleased to have represented RiverStone Wealth Management in its sale to Carnegie Investment Counsel.

Established in 2008, RiverStone Wealth Management is an independent wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and retirement plans. RiverStone specializes in providing customized wealth management services that help their clients achieve their objectives.

Headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania, RiverStone has approximately $230 million in assets under management.

Carnegie Investment Counsel is a wealth management firm with roots going back to 1974, when it was originally founded by Prescott, Ball & Turben. Headquartered in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, Carnegie serves a national client base of individuals, families, non-profits, foundations, and endowments. Through the Carnegie Retirement Plan division, the firm also serves plan sponsors of 401(k) and other retirement plans. Carnegie has over $3.5 billion in assets under management and over $400 million in assets under advisement with offices in Cincinnati, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Toledo.

Wes Creese, co-founder of RiverStone Wealth Management, notes: "We are all excited for our partnership with Carnegie Investment Counsel. Each interaction with the Carnegie leadership team confirmed that our organizations were not only a strong cultural fit, but our approach to serving clients was similar as well."

He added, "the team at InCap provided objective, valuable guidance through every step of this important process. Their experience in navigating the M&A process was an asset to us and having them in our corner certainly helped to produce a great outcome."

When asked about RiverStone Wealth Management, Brian Lauzon, managing director of InCap Group commented, "Wes and his team have built an exemplary business. We couldn't be happier to see them partner with a high-caliber firm like Carnegie."

This deal represents InCap Group's fifth transaction closed in 2022.

About InCap Group, Inc.

Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.

Our team is comprised of investment banking professionals with decades of experience in the industry, and who have successfully completed transactions ranging in size from a few million to several hundred million dollars. We pride ourselves in offering a consultative approach that fosters long-term relationships rather than short-term results. We are single-minded in placing our clients' best interest first while providing exceptional, unconflicted advice and creating successful, long-lasting relationships.

