Graco Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Graco Inc. GGG, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, released today its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report discloses the Company's approach to ESG and the commitments it makes to its people, its communities and the environment.

"This first ESG report highlights our history of corporate responsibility and the work we do in this area," said Mark Sheahan, President and CEO. "We look forward to measuring and sharing our performance annually in future reports."

A copy of the ESG report can be found on the Company's website: https://www.graco.com/us/en/about-graco/sustainability.html

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

