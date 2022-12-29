IUB Office to be Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, for New Year's Day Holiday

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New Year's Day holiday.

However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made during that time will be processed by staff on January 3, 2023.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.