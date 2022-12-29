Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,719 in the last 365 days.

IUB Office to be Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, for New Year's Day Holiday

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New Year's Day holiday. 

However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made during that time will be processed by staff on January 3, 2023.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.

You just read:

IUB Office to be Closed Monday, January 2, 2023, for New Year's Day Holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.