Governor Ducey Appoints Nathaniel Sorenson to the Yuma County Superior Court

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment today of Nathaniel Sorenson to the Yuma County Superior Court.

“Nathaniel brings extensive prosecutorial and courtroom experience to the Yuma County Superior Court,” said Governor Ducey. “I am very confident in Nathaniel’s ability to serve the residents of Yuma County and the State of Arizona well as a Superior Court Judge.”

Nathaniel has served as a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office since 2011. He handled thousands of criminal cases and made over 3,600 courtroom appearances. Prior to joining the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, Nathaniel clerked for two judges at the Seventh Judicial District of Nevada.

In addition to serving as a prosecutor, Nathaniel was a professor for Arizona State University’s criminal justice program in Yuma and for the paralegal program at Arizona Western College where he taught courses in business law, probate law, contracts and criminal justice.

Nathaniel is deeply invested in serving the Yuma community. He regularly volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America organization where he mentored young men and helped them successfully undertake scouting activities. Nathaniel also actively volunteers with his church community where he served as a Bishop.

Nathaniel graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. He then received his law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law.

Nathaniel’s appointment fills the remaining term of the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brandon Kinsey on the Yuma County Superior Court.