Road Closure on Route 3007 (Humbert Road) Bridge in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3007 (Humbert Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township to complete on-going repairs to the bridge. The work has been delayed due to recent weather.

While a specific date has not been determined, repairs should be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 281.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Monica J. Owens, 814-696-7105

