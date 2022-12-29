$20.4 million in state grants will expand behavioral health care access for people in crisis

Commerce awards capital funding for acquisition, renovation and new construction of crisis stabilization facilities in Benton, King, Skagit and Whatcom counties

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced another $20.4 million investment in community-based facilities serving people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, or who are in need of withdrawal management services to help them restore and stabilize their health. Five crisis triage and stabilization projects across the state were awarded grants from the Behavioral Health Facilities capital program.

Benton County – $2.17 million for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center in Kennewick.

– $2.17 million for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center in Kennewick. King County $5.82 million to ConnectionsWA for the North King County Crisis Receiving Center. $5.8 million to SOUND for the adult crisis triage facility.

Skagit County – $5.8 million for the Skagit County Crisis Stabilization Center in Sedro-Woolley.

– $5.8 million for the Skagit County Crisis Stabilization Center in Sedro-Woolley. Whatcom County – $900,000 to TouchStone Behavioral Health for the youth crisis triage, stabilization, and Intensive outpatient treatment facility.

These types of stabilization facilities offer a meaningful alternative to emergency room hospitalization or incarceration. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five-year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal of ending civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.

The funding announced today builds on to $140 million in additional behavioral health investments from earlier this year with funding provided by the Legislature for the 2021-23 biennium.

The grants to counties and nonprofit organizations were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce and its partners at the Department of Health, The Department of Social and Health Services, and the state Health Care Authority. The funds are for construction, renovation, acquisition, and/or equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities, and the projects must maintain the facility for at least 15 years.

To learn more about this grant program, visit Commerce’s Behavioral Health Facilities webpage.

