SomaLogic to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



SomaLogic will present at the conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

