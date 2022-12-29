SomaLogic to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

SomaLogic will present at the conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contacts
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
Marissa@gilmartinir.com


