NEBRASKA, December 29 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Governor Ricketts Thanks NDOT Director John Selmer for His Outstanding Public Service

Lincoln, NE—Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer for his outstanding service to the state.

NDOT Director Selmer announced he is retiring from State government after leading Nebraska’s transportation agency since March 2021.

“Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped make Nebraska’s highway system safer and more efficient, while also ensuring key repairs were made after a tumultuous time in the state’s history,” said Governor Ricketts. “John has been a wonderful teammate and advisor, and I thank him for his service to Nebraska. I wish him well now that he has chosen to retire from State government.”

“After more than 30 years in public service, it was a true honor to lead and work alongside the 2,000 NDOT teammates who selflessly serve our state every day,” said Director Selmer. “I am proud of them and the outstanding infrastructure system they built and maintain, so the traveling public can count on getting to their destinations safely and efficiently, to lend even more to the high quality of life we have here in Nebraska. Leading the Nebraska Department of Transportation has been the capstone of my career, and I will greatly miss being a part of this team. I would like to thank Governor Ricketts for bringing me on board and giving me the opportunity to serve the state of Nebraska.”

Tasked with leading NDOT following a historic 100-year flood and on the heels of a global pandemic, Director Selmer led NDOT to several additional successes for the agency and the State. NDOT’s accomplishments during his tenure include:

Overseeing the completion of the Lincoln South Beltway, an 11-mile east to west four-lane freeway south of Lincoln, linking Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 2.

Driving progress on additional segments of the Nebraska Expressway System, including the groundbreaking of 18.5 miles between Scribner and West Point on Highway 275.

Providing leadership and expert testimony in support of LB 1016, passed in April 2022, which provides for public-private partnerships and progressive design-build under the Transportation Innovation Act.

Leading NDOT through the implementation of the first round of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which provides additional federal funding for both existing and new infrastructure projects for Nebraska’s airports, bridges, and roads.

Director Selmer’s last day will be January 4th, 2023. Governor-elect Jim Pillen will announce an interim director to lead the Department of Transportation at a later date.