Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.4 Million and Operating Loss of $0.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $37.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2022 was $780.66, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $959.06 at September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $1.8 million, or $37.68 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.5 million from $5.4 million a year ago to $4.9 million. Fee income increased $0.1 million from $2.6 million to $2.7 million with gross written premiums increasing $9.8 million, moving from $100.4 million to $110.2 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased slightly from 71.2% to 70.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from $3.7 million to $2.8 million due largely to $0.6 million of expenses incurred in 2021 associated with taxes, licenses and fees related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
       
Investments:      
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 104,670     $ 102,678  
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   2,470       3,781  
Cash and cash equivalents   22,653       31,908  
Restricted cash   2,666       4,440  
Accrued investment income   587       553  
Premiums receivable   90,016       76,626  
Deferred insurance premiums   126,176       108,904  
Reinsurance balances receivable, net   219,843       223,982  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   4,264       4,588  
Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
Other assets   5,223       3,166  
Total Assets $ 616,418     $ 598,476  
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 218,103     $ 215,642  
Deferred commission income   2,917       3,210  
Unearned premiums   131,238       113,423  
Ceded premium payable   89,204       82,059  
Payable to general agents   7,095       7,121  
Funds withheld   100,894       104,257  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   13,020       12,420  
Notes payable   16,521       16,521  
Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
Interest payable   451       451  
Total Liabilities   579,743       555,404  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares   4,698       4,698  
Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (4,642 )     1,124  
Retained deficit   (158,013 )     (157,982 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   31,222       37,019  
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   5,453       6,053  
Total Equity   36,675       43,072  
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 616,418     $ 598,476  
       
       
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
       


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
               
  Three months ended September 30,      Nine Months ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022
   2021
Revenues              
               
Net premiums earned $ 4,844     $ 5,397     $ 15,025     $ 15,935  
Fee income   2,683       2,644       8,687       8,667  
               
Net investment income   109       46       141       208  
Net realized gains on investments   -       14       237       50  
Other income   21       28       916       105  
               
               
Total revenues   7,657       8,130       25,006       24,965  
               
Expenses              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   3,410       3,841       10,315       10,232  
Acquisition expenses   1,418       1,931       4,770       5,506  
Operating expenses   2,821       3,663       8,600       11,038  
Other expense   -       -       -       -  
Interest expense   451       451       1,352       1,352  
               
Total expenses   8,100       9,886       25,037       28,128  
               
               
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (443 )   $ (1,756 )   $ (31 )   $ (3,163 )
Income tax (expense)   -       -       -       (26 )
               
Net (loss) before dividends   (443 )     (1,756 )     (31 )     (3,189 )
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   -       -       -       (585 )
               
               
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (443 )   $ (1,756 )   $ (31 )   $ (3,774 )
               
               
Net (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ (9.42 )   $ (37.38 )   $ (0.65 )   $ (80.34 )
Diluted   (9.42 )     (37.38 )     (0.65 )     (80.34 )
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
Diluted   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
               
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
               


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.  
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)  Three months ended September 30, 2022
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating Income (Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned $ 4,844       4,844  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (3,410 )     (3,410 )
Acquisition expenses   (1,418 )     (1,418 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   16       16  
       
Fee income   2,683       2,683  
Other income, net of other expense   -       -  
Operating expenses   (2,626 )     (2,626 )
Income tax   -       -  
Property and casualty   73     -     73  
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income   109       109  
Net realized gain/(loss)   -     -     -  
Operating expenses   (195 )     (195 )
Interest expense   (451 )     (451 )
Other income, net of other expense   22       22  
Corporate and investing   (515 )   -     (515 )
       
Group total $ (442 ) $ -     (442 )
       


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.  
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)  Three months ended September 30, 2021
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned $ 5,397     $ 5,397  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (3,841 )     (3,841 )
Acquisition expenses   (1,931 )     (1,931 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   (375 )     (375 )
       
Fee income   2,644       2,644  
Operating expenses   (3,307 )     (3,307 )
Income tax   -       -  
Property and casualty   (1,038 )   -     (1,038 )
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income   46       46  
Net realized gain/(loss)   14     (14 )   -  
Operating expenses   (356 )     (356 )
Interest expense   (451 )     (451 )
Other income, net of other expense   29       29  
Corporate and investing   (718 )   (14 )   (732 )
       
Group total $ (1,756 ) $ (14 ) $ (1,770 )
       


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.  
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)  Nine months ended September 30, 2022
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned $ 15,025     $ 15,025  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (10,315 )     (10,315 )
Acquisition expenses   (4,770 )     (4,770 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   (60 )     (60 )
       
Fee income   8,687       8,687  
Other income, net of other expense   804       804  
Operating expenses   (7,857 )     (7,857 )
Income tax   -       -  
Property and casualty   1,574     -     1,574  
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income   141       141  
Net realized gain/(loss)   237     (237 )   -  
Operating expenses   (743 )     (743 )
Interest expense   (1,352 )     (1,352 )
Other income, net of other expense   112       112  
Corporate and investing   (1,605 )   (237 )   (1,842 )
       
Group total $ (31 ) $ (237 ) $ (268 )
       


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.  
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)  Nine months ended September 30, 2021
  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Net Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of Investments Operating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned $ 15,935     $ 15,935  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   (10,232 )     (10,232 )
Acquisition expenses   (5,506 )     (5,506 )
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income   197       197  
       
Fee income   8,667       8,667  
Operating expenses   (10,052 )     (10,052 )
Income tax   (26 )     (26 )
Property and casualty   (1,214 )   -     (1,214 )
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income   208       208  
Net realized gain/(loss)   50     (50 )   -  
Operating expenses   (986 )     (986 )
Interest expense   (1,352 )     (1,352 )
Other income, net of other expense   105       105  
Corporate and investing   (1,975 )   (50 )   (2,025 )
       
Group total $ (3,189 ) $ (50 ) $ (3,239 )
       


You just read:

