Access Fixtures - The Top 10 Exterior LED Lighting Trends for 2023

The Top 10 Exterior LED Lighting Trends provides insight into the lighting industry and what people should be thinking about when they think about exterior lighting.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the 2023 Top 10 Exterior LED Lighting Trends list, highlighting the top 10 trends and the reasons behind those trends. These are the top ten trends for 2023. Click to get the list including the reasons.

1. Dark sky lighting ordinances will become more the rule and less the exception

2. EXTREME-LIFE, LED lifespan of over 100,000 hours will become more available

3. Dark sky compliant sports lighting can be achieved with advanced LED optics

4. Save the Lizards! More communities will require wildlife friendly lighting to protect nature

5. Microwave lighting controls will become more common

6. Complex lighting controls will still be limited to mainly very large applications

7. Illuminated courts in back yards for sports will increase in sales

8. Light trespass will continue to be a contentious issue in many communities

9. Selectable Kelvin and Selectable Wattage LED fixture sales will increase

10. LED will be virtually the only lighting technology available

“The Top 10 Exterior LED Lighting Trends provides insight into the lighting industry and what people should be thinking about when they think about exterior lighting.” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “The Top 10 Exterior LED Lighting Trends list provides information for property managers, property owners, architects, site engineers, and the electricians who install exterior LED lighting in commercial, industrial and sports venues.”

Exterior lighting has undergone remarkable changes over the past 10 years and change will continue at a rate previously not seen. This list provides details as to why many of these trends are taking place. Click to view the Top 10 List with reasons supporting the top 10.

